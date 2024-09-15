China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,131,600 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the August 15th total of 9,453,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.3 days.
China Life Insurance Trading Up 3.5 %
China Life Insurance stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.73.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
