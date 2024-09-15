Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.69

Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.69 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 108.25 ($1.42). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 108.25 ($1.42), with a volume of 45,879 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
Christie Group Stock Up 3.1 %
Christie Group Company Profile
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
