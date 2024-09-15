Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.69

Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.69 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 108.25 ($1.42). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 108.25 ($1.42), with a volume of 45,879 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.80.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

