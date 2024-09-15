CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 19,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,093. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

