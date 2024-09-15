CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 19,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,093. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.
CHS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.