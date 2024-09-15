Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.
Insider Activity at Chubb
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Performance
CB traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.87. 1,309,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
