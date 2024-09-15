Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1,944.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,961,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,476,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $48,214,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ciena by 118.7% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,524,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,378,000 after buying an additional 827,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Ciena by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.15.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

