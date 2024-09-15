Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 64 years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $135.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $139.34.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

