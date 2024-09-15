Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.
Circa Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.08.
Circa Enterprises Company Profile
Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Circa Enterprises
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.