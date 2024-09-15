Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CZWI opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

