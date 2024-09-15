Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CZWI opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
