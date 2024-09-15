Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
NASDAQ CIZN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.33%.
Citizens Announces Dividend
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
