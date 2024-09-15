Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CKNHF remained flat at $46.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

