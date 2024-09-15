Clear Investment Research LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock worth $788,678,803. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $80.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

