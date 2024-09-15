Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.10 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous final dividend of $1.75.

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cochlear news, insider Karen Penrose bought 100 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$298.34 ($198.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,834.00 ($19,889.33). In related news, insider Karen Penrose purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$298.34 ($198.89) per share, with a total value of A$29,834.00 ($19,889.33). Also, insider Christine McLoughlin purchased 250 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$305.57 ($203.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,392.00 ($50,928.00). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 493 shares of company stock valued at $141,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

