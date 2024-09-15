Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 16th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 15.15%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CODA stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.54. Coda Octopus Group has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

