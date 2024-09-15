Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$67.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$62.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.34. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$67.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$750.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$751.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.2156863 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

