Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 1.1% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 155,103 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

