Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

