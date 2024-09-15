Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $5.13 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.5% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

