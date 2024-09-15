Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

