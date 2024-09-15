Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,033,000 after purchasing an additional 825,232 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,863,000 after purchasing an additional 479,490 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,044,000 after purchasing an additional 404,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after buying an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $66.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.