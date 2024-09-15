Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,033,000 after purchasing an additional 825,232 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,863,000 after purchasing an additional 479,490 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,044,000 after purchasing an additional 404,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after buying an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $66.86.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

