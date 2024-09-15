Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

