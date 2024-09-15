Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

