Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNAF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.47. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.