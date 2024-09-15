COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 442,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,347. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

See Also

