Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in August

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 257,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMDXF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.