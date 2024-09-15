Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in August

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 257,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMDXF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
