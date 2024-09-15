Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Concepta PLC (CPT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03), with a volume of 28,264,377 shares changing hands.

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.98. The company has a market cap of £10.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

About Concepta PLC (CPT.L)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.

