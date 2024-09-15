Condor Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $195.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

