Condor Capital Management Takes $219,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 72.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

