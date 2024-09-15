Contrasting Natura &Co (NTCOY) and Its Rivals

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Natura &Co to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.28% -5.27% -2.86% Natura &Co Competitors -130.83% -16.71% -19.44%

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 75.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s peers have a beta of 28.37, indicating that their average stock price is 2,737% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Natura &Co and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co Competitors 145 1280 1452 36 2.47

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.21%. Given Natura &Co’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion $595.64 million N/A Natura &Co Competitors $4.61 billion $278.27 million 31.65

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

Summary

Natura &Co beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

