Cookie Price Tops $0.0231 on Top Exchanges (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Cookie has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $552,462.55 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cookie has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,819,298 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 82,710,502.84978154 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02454453 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $517,344.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

