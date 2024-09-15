Copa (NYSE:CPA) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.95 and last traded at $89.56. Approximately 11,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 274,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Copa Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 116,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

