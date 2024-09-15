Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 52,639 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 162,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 40.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 183,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after buying an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

