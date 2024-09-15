Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Corebridge Financial has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corebridge Financial to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

CRBG opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRBG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

