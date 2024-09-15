CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,034 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 40.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.5 %

BATS:KJAN opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

