Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 180507813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.15.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

