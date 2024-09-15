Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading 0.1% Higher

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $917.75 and last traded at $915.87. Approximately 240,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,945,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $915.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $406.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $861.57 and its 200-day moving average is $806.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

