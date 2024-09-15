Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of CTRYY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

