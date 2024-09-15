Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of CTRYY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.
Country Garden Company Profile
