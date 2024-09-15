Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.57 and a 52 week high of $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crane by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Crane by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,567,000 after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crane by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,216,000 after purchasing an additional 685,230 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Crane by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,322,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crane by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

