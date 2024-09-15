Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMCT opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.13%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -10.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

