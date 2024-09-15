Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 121.6% in August

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a growth of 121.6% from the August 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 194,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 75,404 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

CIK stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.19.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

