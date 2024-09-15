Creditcoin Market Capitalization Tops $157.08 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $157.08 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

