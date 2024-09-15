Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in August

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at C$9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.13. Credito Emiliano has a one year low of C$9.95 and a one year high of C$9.95.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

