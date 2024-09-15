CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$144.44 million for the quarter.
