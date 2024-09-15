Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Up 113.1% in August

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the August 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Curis by 795.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 96,256 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curis by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Curis by 79.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Curis Stock Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. Curis has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.33.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.36). Curis had a negative net margin of 468.18% and a negative return on equity of 327.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

