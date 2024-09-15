Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 15,796 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.07% of Assurant worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $192.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $199.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.89.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.