Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.05 Million Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Reliance were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Reliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,405,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth about $186,693,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.40.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $277.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.13 and a 200-day moving average of $299.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.14 and a twelve month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

