Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 22.3% in the second quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 25.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $463,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

