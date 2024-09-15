Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.93 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 139,286 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Intel by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after buying an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

