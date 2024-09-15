Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 32,438 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 307.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.38. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.13.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,882,801.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,664,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

