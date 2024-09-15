Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 22,043 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $337.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $145.76 and a 52-week high of $359.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.