Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $751.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.80.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

